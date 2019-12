BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Tidus Nadie, 33, was arrested on an attempted second degree murder charge, according to Breaux Bridge Police.

Police Chief Rollie Cantu tells News 10 Nadie turned himself in to authorities after being on the run for months.

Nadie’s attempted second degree murder charge comes from “an incident that occurred in the city earlier this year,” according to officials.