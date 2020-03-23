Breaux Bridge closes city offices to the public

1  of  2
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Based on the statewide stay-at-home order, officials have closed Breaux Bridge City Hall to the public with the exception of the drive-thru window.

Utility payments and deposits, as well as permit requests and payments can be processed through the drive-thru facility.

City departments will still be available by phone or email should you have a question or need assistance. Note that non-emergency calls for services or work will be delayed until this mandate is lifted.

An additional part of the statewide order involves the closing of the city’s playgrounds. All playground equipment in Parc Hardy, Carl Williams Park and South Main Park will be taped off and closed to the public.

For more details on the Governor’s mandate, please use this link.

