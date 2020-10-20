Breaux Bridge man accused of multiple home burglaries

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Breaux Bridge man was arrested and is facing multiple charges of burglary.

The arrest of 57-year-old Clinton Edmond follows an investigation by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office of four burglaries that occurred at residences in the Cecilia and Breaux Bridge area between October 14, and October 18.

Edmond was charged with three counts simple burglary, six counts attempted burglary, one count simple criminal damage to property and one count theft of a firearm.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged crimes occurred at homes in the 1400 block of Zin Zin Road, 1500 block of Nina Hwy., and 1600 block of Anse Broussard Hwy.