BREAKING: Woman shot multiple times sitting inside vehicle in Opelousas

Local
Police in Opelousas are investigating a shooting that injured a woman inside a car late Monday night.

According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, the female victim was sitting in the passenger seat parked in the 900 block of S. Railroad Avenue when someone fired multiple shots into the car.

She was struck multiple times around 10:30 p.m. , McClendon said, and was rushed to a local hospital.

No other occupants in the vehicle were injured, he said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is urged to call the Police Department as soon as possible with any information you may have.

Chief McClendon says all callers will remain anonymous.

