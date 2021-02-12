LPD UPDATE: Vehicle leaves road and lands on Lafayette Middle School’s campus, minimal damage reported

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: A driver suffering a medical condition left the roadway and landed on Lafayette Middle School’s campus.

The incident has initially relayed a crash with injuries on the school’s campus. Fortunately, no one was injured, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas told News 10.

The incident caused minimal damage to the school’s campus.

The driver is being checked by Acadian medical staff at this time, Dugas said.

