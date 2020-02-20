Breaking: Portions of St. Martinville without power as crews work to extinguish gas fire

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- 11 a.m. UPDATE: Power is restored in portions of the city. Crew will still have to wait until the fire has burned out before they can make repairs, the police department said.

ORIGINAL: Crews are at the scene of a gas fire in St. Martinville.

The entire city is without pwoer at this time, according to the St. Martinville Police Department.

The main line near intersection of Hwy. 96 & Hwy. 347 went down, which prompted a gas leak and fire.

According to PD, crews will have to wait out gas fire before they can get fire restored to residents. The entire block surrounding the intersection is blocked off.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.