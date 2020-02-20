Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Breaking: Portions of St. Martinville without power as crews work to extinguish gas fire

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- 11 a.m. UPDATE: Power is restored in portions of the city. Crew will still have to wait until the fire has burned out before they can make repairs, the police department said.

ORIGINAL: Crews are at the scene of a gas fire in St. Martinville.

The entire city is without pwoer at this time, according to the St. Martinville Police Department.

The main line near intersection of Hwy. 96 & Hwy. 347 went down, which prompted a gas leak and fire.

According to PD, crews will have to wait out gas fire before they can get fire restored to residents. The entire block surrounding the intersection is blocked off.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

50°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

48°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar