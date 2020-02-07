Live Now
BREAKING: Schools evacuated in Erath after bomb threat found on school bus

Local

ERATH, La. (KLFY)– The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting that their office is assisting the Erath Police Department with an alleged bomb threat within the city limits of Erath.

“From all indications a note was found on one of the buses which referenced a bomb threat,” said Public Information Officer Drew David.

“It is unclear what school was targeted at this time because the bus services three different schools.  Precautions are being taken and students from Dozier Elementary, Erath Middle, and Erath High School are being removed and taken to safe locations. Bomb detection dogs are on the way.”

KLFY crews are en route. This is a developing story.

