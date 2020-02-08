Live Now
Officer-involved shooting off Macon Road in Lafayette, no injuries reported, suspect in custody

Local
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Cpl. Bridgette Dugas confirms there has been an officer-involved shooting in the 100 block of Macon Road in Lafayette.

No injuries or deaths are being reported. Police were responding to a report of two Hispanic men shooting a gun on Macon Road at around 1 p.m. When police responded, one of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer.

The officer did fire his weapon during the altercation, though no one was struck. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the matter, which is standard procedure when an officer fires a gun.

The main suspect is in custody, according to police. The second man has been taken in for questioning. No charges have been filed yet, however, and both the initial call and the following shooting remain under investigation.

