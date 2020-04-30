BREAKING NEWS: Search for suspect in Arnaudville after high speed chase

1  of  2
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are searching for a suspect in Arnaudville after leading them on a high-speed chase.

Authorities tell KLFY News 10, the suspect was in a stolen vehicle. The suspect abandoned the car and ran away. The investigation is in the Thomassee Road area.

Louisiana State Police, St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies and Arnaudville Police are all involved in the manhunt. State Police have identified the suspect and will be issuing a warrant for his arrest.

This is a developing story and more information will be released when it becomes available.

