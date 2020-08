LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting.

Authorities tell KLFY News the shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Northwood Street. Police say officers pulled up on a possible car burglary when the shooting happened.

Authorities tell KLFY News the person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KLFY News has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.