BREAKING NEWS: Lafayette police set up perimeter while searching for armed robbery suspect

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –Lafayette police are searching for an armed robbery suspect following a robbery on Friday, according to Sgt. Robin Green.

The armed robbery was reported at 10:30 a.m. along the 1700 block of N. University Ave.

A police chase took place and the suspect jumped from the vehicle and ran into a nearby apartment complex. Currently, police are in the 200 block of Doiron Drive where they have set up a perimeter.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and KLFY News 10 will have more details as this story unfolds.