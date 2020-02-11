BREAKING: Lafayette police responding to officer involved shooting on Kaliste Saloom Road

UPDATE: The Lafayette Parish coroner’s was called to the scene of a shooting that involved a police officer Monday night on Kaliste Saloom Road at the Cypress Bend Townhomes.

Lafayette Police have confirmed no officer death.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have confirmed with News 10 that they are responding to an officer- involved shooting on Kaliste Saloom Road near its intersection with Locksley Drive.

Public Information Officer Corporal Bridgette Dugas said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m.

Dugas said police were responding to a domestic disturbance.

We have confirmed that the shooting occurred at the Cypress Bend Townhomes.

State Police has confirmed that they have been called to assist in the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be released as it is available.

KLFY Reporter Neal Zeringue is LIVE at the scene.