BREAKING: Deadly crash on I-10 in Lafayette Parish

UPDATE: Traffic moving again on I-10 east and westbound following deadly crash near Lafayette/Duson line.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) State Police said one person was killed in a major crash involving a utility trailer on I-10 near the Lafayette/Duson line.

The single vehicle crash occurred about 6:00 p.m. when the utility vehicle suffered a tire failure.

TRP Thomas Gossen said an initial investigation has revealed that the driver lost control when the tire failed, causing the vehicle to flip into the median.

The deceased, so far, has not been identified.

Traffic eastbound and westbound on Interstate 10 is at a standstill.

Developing story.

