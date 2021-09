(KLFY) — Several local agencies pursued a stolen ambulance on I-10 Westbound. An arrest has been made. The Lafayette and Duson Police Departments confirmed the pursuit and arrest.

The ambulance was a St. Landry EMS ambulance.

Duson Police confirmed that the suspect is in custody after the chase came to an end in Crowley.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they become available.