ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Abbeville High School is under evacuation.

Vermilion Parish Superintendent Brad Prudhomme confirmed students and staff are being sent home at this time. The reason for the evacuation has not be released.

This is an active investigation, Abbeville Police Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.

As of 2:45 p.m., occupants were still be moved from campus, the superintendent said.

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.