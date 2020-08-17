Branch man arrested on two counts of attempted second-degree murder

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — An altercation between family members ended with two wounded and one man arrested for attempted second-degree murder.

James Matte, 55, of Branch, was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said deputies were called out to the 8100 block of White Oak Highway Saturday night, Aug. 15 at around 10 :20 p.m.

During an altercation between family members, Matte retrieved a firearm and shot at another. The second person returned fire in what appeared to be self-defense, said Gibson. Two persons were shot in the leg and treated at a local hospital for wounds that were not life-threatening. Matte was not wounded.

The investigation remains open, said Gibson.