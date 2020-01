ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Brad Prudhomme has been named interim superintendent of schools in Vermilion Parish.

Prudhomme is presently the school district’s Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance.

The superintendent seat was vacated by Jerome Puyau, who announced his resignation after he reached a settlement with the school board in December.

Puyau stepped down before the end of the year. He will retire from the school system after serving as a consultant in September 2020.