UPDATE: Scott Boys & Girls Clubs grab-and-go meal service halted due to traffic; Resources extended to other sites

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE: The Scott location for the grab-and-go meals has been halted due to traffic issues. Food has been extended to the other meal station sites.

ORIGINAL: Five grab-and-go meal locations will be opening on Tuesday for children across Lafayette as part of a partnership between the Three O’Clock Project and Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

The five locations will be handing out seven days’ worth of food for each child, including breakfast and lunch. No registration is needed and guardians may pick-up on behalf of children. Motorists are asked to please follow the signs of entry and exit and to let the volunteers know how many children you have.

Destiny of Faith Church, Holy Cross Church and Lafayette Consolidated Government are also partnering for this project.