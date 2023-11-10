LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana launched a new technology-filled Innovation Lab at its Granberry Club.

Made possible by a $20,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation, the Cox Innovation Lab was welcomed with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sep. 29.

The donation is part of a greater $150,000 gift to create new Cox Innovation Labs across the nation, develop STEM programming and provide training for the Boys & Girls Club staff. These Innovation Labs also help bridge the digital divide for children without access to a computer or internet connection at home.

Rhyan Wheeler, CEO & President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, supports the Innovation Lab as it brings new opportunities to their members. “The Cox Innovation Lab will promote critical thinking, a sense of adventure, and openness to adapt that will serve our members well into the future. It will provide them with the necessary tools to tackle the current challenges in their lives and their future workplace,” says Wheeler.

The Cox Innovation Lab gives the children going to the Boys & Girls Club the freedom to explore their interest in STEM. It includes laptop computers, furniture, 3D printers, Wi-Fi and internet services provided by Cox.

“We are excited to bring innovations in technology and transformative experiences into the Cox Innovation Lab for members to use their creativity to dream big and realize their full potential,” says Market Vice President of Cox Communications, Erin Monroe. “Whether they want to be a doctor, lawyer, in the sports and entertainment industry, whatever they want to be, our hope is that this lab will be the foundation for their greatness.”

