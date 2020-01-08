Boys & Girls Club teams up with Big Brothers Big Sisters

LAFAYETTE, La, (KLFY) — Two non-profit children’s groups are teaming up for a pilot program that kicks off this month.

Boys & Girls Clubs and Big Brothers Big Sisters have received $100,000 in grant funding between the two organizations that can allow both organizations to work toward the same goals. The pilot program is set to take place at the Granberry Boys & Girls Club on Washington St. in Lafayette.

The matching grant funds come courtesy of The William C. Schumacher Family Foundation. CEO and General Counsel of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation Ryan Domengeaux stated in a press release:

“This partnership between Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is an example of how two great organizations can collaborate to help more children realize their potential sooner. The matching grant will clear the current waiting list at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, will allow both organizations to build capacity, and will promote the utilization of donor funding in a more impactful way. — CEO and General Counsel of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation Ryan Domengeaux

Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana operates a year-round afterschool and summer program that services more than 4,000 youth in Acadiana ranging from six to eighteen years in age. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is a one-to-one mentoring program that pairs youth with volunteer mentors in the community.

The partnership will allow both programs to combine their services and reach a larger share of Acadiana’s youth.