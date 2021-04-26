Boys and Girls Clubs’ “Friendraiser” ends this week

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The first-ever Friendraiser hosted by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana ends this Wednesday.

The fundraiser is a raffle that has been ongoing since March 3. The money raised will go to the six Boys and Girls Clubs across Acadiana.

KLFY is holding an all-day telethon on Tuesday, April 26.

A $5 donation gives you a chance to win one of ten prizes, the top ones being a 2021 Subaru by Giles Automotive, a $2500 Super One gift card, and a $1500 check from Bradley Beck State Farm.

To donate, text “Friendraiser” to 855-202-2100 or go to the website Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana. The drawing will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.