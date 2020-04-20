Boy Scouts to hold Acadiana Virtual Campfire Thursday, April 23

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Evangeline Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America will be holding a “virtual campfire” on YouTube on Thursday, April 23. The campfire is free and does not require anyone to provide contact information.

Taking part is a simple as logging onto www.eacbsa.org/AcdianaCampfire at or after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23rd for the YouTube Campfire link.

Scouts who participate in the virtual campfire can also receive the 2020 Acadiana Campfire Adventure Badge by completing a few family pre/post campfire activities found on the www.eacbsa.org/AcadianaCampfire webpage. Suggested activities include: cooking tinfoil dinners, telling traditional Cajun stories, playing games and sleeping in a homemade blanket fort.

Parents can order patches for their sons and daughters on the www.eacbsa.org/AcadianaCampfire webpage.

In addition, the Boy Scouts council is also offering 30 days of grade-specific activities for youth ages 5-10. The 30-Days of Activities is free and those utilizing the website resources do not need be registered members of the Boy Scouts of America. To participate, click on one of the weblinks above.

For more information, call (337) 235-8551 or email to Evangeline.Area@Scouting.org