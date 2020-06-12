Boudreaux declines to comment on retirement, resignation from Lafayette Parks and Rec

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Former Lafayette Parks and Recreation Director Gerald Boudreaux released a statement earlier today indicating he is not ready to comment on his recent resignation and retirement.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced he had accepted Boudreaux’s resignation on June 2. The reason for Boudreaux’s departure has not been made public.
Boudreaux’s statement is as follows:
It has been over a week since my RESIGNATION and ultimate RETIREMENT as the Director of the Parks and Recreation Department. I was truly blessed to have served over 40 years in local government with the last thirty-six years and six months as the Departmental Director. I continue to receive daily communication and thank you cards from former and current staff members, program volunteers and participants. I know that many of you have waited patiently for me to respond and comment on my RESIGNATION and RETIREMENT. The Mayor-President has launched an internal investigation involving several employees in the Recreation Department. Because of my respect for the office of the Mayor-President and upon the advice of my legal team, I will not have any public comment or response until the conclusion of the investigation.
On a personal note, I want to express my gratitude for the outpouring of love and support that you have provided to my family during the recent passing of our daughter Brittney Lavell who courageously battled Breast Cancer for three years. We continue to “Heal” and “Mend” the torn fabric from our loss and your prayers along with our faith keep us lifted every day.
The Boudreaux family will continue to Lead, Serve, and Contribute as we positively impact the “Quality of Life” for everyone in our community.Gerald Boudreaux