LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Two brothers, who both previously announced their intentions to run, qualified together for the upcoming state and local elections.

Louisiana Senator Gerald Boudreaux is seeking reelection for State Senate in District 24, representing residents in Lafayette, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes, and former Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux is running for this year’s Lafayette City Council District 5 election.

Gerald Boudreaux was first elected in 2015 and is now going for his third term. He serves on several committees from finance to law enforcement and veterans and has worked to support UL Lafayette, infrastructure, bridges, road improvements and health care facilities impacting citizens throughout the district.

Returning to the political arena after a brief leave and health battle, Kenneth Boudreaux served for 12 years on the former Lafayette City-Parish Council ending in 2020 when he reached his term limit, but has remained engaged with the Lafayette community.