1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

BOLO issued for missing St. Landry Parish woman

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish authorities have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a missing Eunice woman.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Michelle Huval has not been seen or heard from since she left home Thursday (April 23) around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities say she told her roommate that she was going into town and would be right back.

According to the roommate, “Michelle has not spent even one night away from home since moving in 6 months ago.”

She also reportedly left her cell phone and her meds have not been picked up at Walmart.

Michelle was driving a 2001 gray Pathfinder and was also going to go to Iberia Bank in Crowley later in the day, authorities said.

If you see her, you are asked to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar