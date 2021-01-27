BOLO issued for man accused of stealing items from a boat in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheirff’s Office has released images to the public in hopes of identifying a man who allegedly stole items from a boat in the 5300 block of Hwy. 90.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives received a call about someone committing theft from a boat.

When detectives arrived on scene, they say they learned that the suspect attempted to break into a shed prior to being seen near the boat.

The suspect, who detectives said is approximately 5’8 and 160 pounds, was wearing a t-shirt, snow pattern camo shorts, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or the Bureau of Investigation 337-367-8702.