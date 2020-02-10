Boil advisory issued for parts of Leonville

LEONVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Officials with the Town of Leonville have issued a boil advisory for certain parts of the town.

The areas affected are between 1004 Hwy 31 and 168 Hwy 31.

They say the 4″ water main was broken due to a large tree, therefore the water produced by their water supply system is “of questionable microbiological quality.”

Officials recommend all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: