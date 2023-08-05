RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– The Rayne Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately because of low water pressure within its water supply system.

Due to a break in the main water line, the water distributed by Rayne’s water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality, according to a statement released from the city of Rayne.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before drinking or using it by boiling water for at least one minute once its brought to a rolling boil in a clean container.

The advisory is from Melanie Street heading east to Hutchinson Street and East Jeff Davis going south the Electa Street. All of Curtis Drive and Rayne Villa Apartments is also included in the advisory.

Once the water is shown as safe, Rayne will repeal the boil advisory.