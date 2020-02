WELSH, La. (KLFY) — What started as a simple welfare check has turned into a homicide investigation in Welsh, according to police.

The body of Quentin Green, 43, of Welsh was found in a residence in the 200 block of Rhorer St. after a call for a welfare check was made to the Welsh Police Department at around 1:30 this morning (Feb. 29).

Welsh Police Department is currently investigating this as a homicide. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact (337) 734-2626.