Body of a male discovered in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed that the body of a young black male has been discovered in St. Landry Parish, though details are currently few.

St. Landry Crime Stoppers Spokesman Eddie Thibodeaux said 911 dispatchers received a call from a female Saturday (Dec. 7) shortly after 4 p.m. The woman said she had located the body of a young black male in a gulley near the Acadiana Rd./Blossom Rd. area. The body had no identification on it.

No further information has been released due to the open investigation. We’ll update you if more becomes available.

