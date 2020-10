LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A homicide investigation is now underway following the discovery of a man’s body found in a coulee Friday near Hillside Circle in Lafayette.

The body has been identified as that of 36-year-old Kao Wokoma, of Lafayette. He was found by a cleaning crew that afternoon.

According to the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Wokoma died from a gunshot wound.

We will provide new information as it becomes available.