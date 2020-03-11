Body found in field near Mermentau Cove in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A body found in an open field near Mermentau Cove in Acadia Parish could be that of 89-year-old James Gunnels, a retired veteran from Jennings, who has been missing since February 13.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said he was notified around 3 p.m. Tuesday that the body was discovered by a local farmer in an area southwest of Morse.

Gibson said the body was found several hundred yards from where a vehicle belonging to Gunnels was located several weeks ago.

Gunnels, who has been missing since leaving his Alexandria nursing home on February 13, has not been located.

Gibson said the body has been recovered by The Acadia Parish coroners office for an autopsy.

The cause of death is pending completion of the autopsy, Gibson said.

“We have notified the family that we believe it to be the body of Mr. Gunnels, however we are working to confirm the identity,” Gibson said.