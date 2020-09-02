Body found in Bayou Courtableu near Hwy. 103 identified

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The body of a 67-year-old man found on Sept. 1 has been indentified as Clifford Broussard, of Bossier City.

Broussard’s body was found in Bayou Courtableu near Washington.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, Broussard was at his camp off of Hwy. 103 to repair damages from a recent burglary. His family had last heard from him via text on August 29 at approximately 7 pm.

A family member arrived at his camp on Sunday due to Broussard no longer answering the phone. Broussard was reported missing and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team was called to search for the man.

On Tuesday, a power line worker and a female caller found Broussard’s body near Bada’s Bar on Tuesday that afternoon.

No foul play is expected. The investigation is ongoing, Guidroz said.