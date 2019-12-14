Live Now
Body found at Lake Martin identified as Lafayette woman

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A body found floating in Lake Martin yesterday (Dec. 13) has a final identification, but investigators are still trying to figure out how she got there.

The body of Lathresa Yvonne Joubert, 26, of Lafayette, was found shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday off Rookery Road at Lake Martin near Breaux Bridge. Her cause of death is yet to be determined and an autopsy is pending. Foul play is suspected, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or via Messenger on the SMPSO’s Facebook page.

