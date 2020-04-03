Body found along La. 359 in St. Landry Parish, witnesses sought

WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY) — Witnesses are being sought after a body was found on La. 359 near Pile Ridge Road near Washington.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a press release, deputies were called to the area around 4 p.m. When they got there, they found the body of a male victim lying near the road. The victim had apparent trauma and was dead.

Deputies are trying to determine whether or not the situation was a fatal hit-and-run or if the body was dumped alongside the road. Deputies are attempting to locate witnesses.

If you have any information, call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 948-6516.