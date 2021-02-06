Body found after house fire on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Authorities have yet to identify the remains of an unidentified person found inside a burned house Saturday in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan, firefighters responded to a house fire shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of the SW Evangeline Thruway.

He said when crews arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the front of the dwelling.

Immediately after the fire was brought under control, he said, officials searched the residence and found one victim deceased.

Trahan said fire officials have determined that the fire originated in the bedroom.

He said an investigation into the cause is ongoing.