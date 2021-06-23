Bob Giles of Giles Automotive awarded as LADA Dealer of the Year

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Bob Giles, Chairman/CEO of Giles Automotive has been awarded with the Louisiana Automotive Dealers Association (LADA) Dealer of the Year Award.

This award is bestowed to automobile dealers that have achieved success in business and made a concerted effort to be involved in the community.

Giles will represent the state of Louisiana and LADA for the National TIME Dealer of the Year Award at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in March of 2022.

“It’s a huge honor to even be nominated for this award, and it makes me very proud to be able to represent the LADA and the state of Louisiana for the TIME Magazine award,” Giles said. “Strengthening and giving back to the community has always been very vital to me, and we work hard to make sure we have a familiar and friendly environment at our dealerships to create successful and hassle free shopping experiences for our customers.”

From Bob’s involvement with Dreams Come True, an organization dedicated to making dreams a reality for children with life-threatening illnesses, to the annual food drive, Hunter’s For The Hungry, which collects over 8,000 lbs. of food and feeds more than 25,000 families every year, to donating over $60,000 to outfit three town’s police forces with bulletproof vests, along with a plethora of other charitable endeavors, it is what Bob calls “an obligation and privilege” to help make the local community a better place by giving back.

“I just want to thank everyone in Acadiana and Louisiana that help us give back to the community, and all our team members and customers for their large part in our success,” Giles added. “They all played a huge part with me being bestowed with the LADA Dealer of the Year Award. I could not have accomplished it without them.”