LAS VEGAS, La. (KLFY) – Bob Giles, owner of Giles Automotive won the 2022 TIME Dealer of the Year, an award given by TIME and Ally Financial at the 105th National Automobile Dealers Association Show.

The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the most prestigious honors in the auto industry. According to TIME, Giles’ extraordinary business and community leadership won him the award. One of his standout contributions was the launch of the Giles Essential Errand Running Service, which offers grocery and essential item deliveries by dealership staff to senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals.

Giles was chosen out of nearly 16,000 dealers across the country, 47 of whom made the nominee list. Keith Grossman, President of TIME, and Doug Timmerman, president of Dealer Financial Services at Ally, announced Giles as the winner at a Las Vegas ceremony honoring all the dealer nominees. As the winner, Giles will choose a charity that will have $10,000 donated to them by Ally, the exclusive sponsor of the award. The company also donates $5,000 to the selections of the 4 finalists and $1,000 to selections of each of the 47 nominees. Will Green, president of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, who nominated Giles, will also select a charity recipient.