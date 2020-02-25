Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Boat, parts valued in the thousands stolen from Atchafalaya Basin Landing; 3 arrested

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMPSO

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two people were arrested Monday after a boat, motor and trailer were stolen from the Atchafalaya Basin Landing earlier this month.

According to St. Martin Parish detectives, an investigation began after employees contacted the sheriffs’ office on February 11 about the theft.

Search warrants were obtained on two separate locations where the boat, a boat trailer and a boat motor were found.

Additionally a semi-automatic pistol and methamphetamine was located, detectives say.

29-year-old Trey Marceaux of St. Martinville was arrested Monday on 1 count illegal possession of stolen things ($5k-25K) 1 count illegal carrying of a weapon, 1 count possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance. (Methamphetamine)

Additionally, detective say, Marceaux was also booked on two active arrest warrants from Broussard Police.

32-year-old Trey Cormier of Breaux Bridge was arrested on 1 count illegal possession of stolen things ($5k-$25k) and 1 count distribution of schedule II controlled dangerous substance. (Methamphetamine)

Detectives say Cormier was booked on two active arrest warrants previously issued by the Henderson Police Department.

A third person, 26-year-old Bethany Cooney of Lafayette, was also arrested.

Detectives say she was charged with 1 count possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance. (Methamphetamine)

Following their arrests, they were all booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges with no bonds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Overcast. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

63°F Broken Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar