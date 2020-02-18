Breaking News
Board to elect officers for Lafayette’s newly created tax districts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Economic Development District Board of Directors will meet for the first time on Tuesday.

According to the agenda for the meeting, the board will nominate and then elect its officers for each of the five new special taxing districts

The push to move forward with the new districts comes after a lawsuit was filed arguing that the city-parish council had violated public notice requirements when approving the districts back in December.

However, the council’s tax districts rely on a separate part of the law that requires only that the districts’ boundaries be published twice before their creation and that a subsequent public meeting is held before any new tax can be levied.

Those districts are downtown Lafayette, University Gateway, Holy Rosary Institute, Northway and Trappey.

The Lafayette City Council has oversight of the taxing districts. It will outline the projects set to be paid for by the increased sales taxes levied within the districts.

The board will also hold a public hearing for each district before voting on their intent to levy and collect a 1% sales and use tax and a 2% hotel occupancy tax within the boundaries of each district that would start on July 1.

The Lafayette Parish Council meetings begin at 5 p.m., followed by a joint meeting at 5:30 p.m. and the Lafayette City Council meetings begin at 6 p.m.

The meeting for the special taxing districts takes place immediately after the conclusion of the city council meeting at City-Parish Hall.

