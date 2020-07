LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Blue Dog Cafe has announced that it is closing after 20 years of business, but owners hope it is temporary.

In its statement of Facebook, the restaurant said the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced restaurants to shut down and later return at low capacity, was too much for the business.

“We would like to express our deepest appreciation for our staff and patron who have been with us for over the past 20 years,” the restaurant said.