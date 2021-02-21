Blood donations needed as weather-related challenges come at a time when the supply was already strained

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A severe ice storm, in the midst of a global pandemic, led to the cancellations of many blood drives which in return has had a crippling effect on the available blood supply.

Mark Lioret with LifeShare explains, “The blood supply is already low. Some blood types are less than a day supply on the shelves.”

Lioret says it’s a daily struggle to meet some hospitals demands as blood is being distributed faster than donations are coming in.

“We don’t like using emergency terms or crisis terms but it is. Hospitals are making tough decisions. Procedures are being delayed,” Lioret continues.

He adds eligible donors of all blood types are urgently needed to help restock shelves as soon as possible.

“We need a rally of people donating blood. We can’t produce it. We can’t make it. It has to be given by good people,” says Lioret.

LifeShare Mobile Sites