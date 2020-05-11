Blood banks feeling the effects of the state’s stay-at-home order

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Blood banks are running short on supply as fewer people have donated during the stay at home order.

Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Center says they need donors now more than ever after the COVID-19 pandemic limited their blood supply.

“We can take somebody today,” said Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Center Director Suzy Picard. “That’s been the issue but we need it today and tomorrow. Slots are available for blood donors.”

As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, some hospitals have slowly opened their doors to elective surgeries.



“The world is getting back to surgeries and procedures and that blood is needed,” Picard adds.



Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Center is seeing the effects coronavirus has had on blood banks.

Donations have been low due to the state’s stay-at-home order.



Picard explains, “We would usually go to schools, places of businesses. Now schools are closed, and places of businesses have skeleton crews. There are not a lot of people at these sites.”



Picard says because of the urgent need for the blood, they have had to come up with different ways to find donors.



“We’ve had to get creative. People are still going to grocery stores. We’ve even promoted neighborhood blood drives, but it is still very challenging,” continues Picard.



Our Lady of Lourdes has set up many donation sites across Acadiana to fill their needs.

Donors must wear a mask when donating.

“All blood types are needed at this time. I encourage everyone to come out,” adds Picard.

Blood drive schedule below.

Tuesday, May 12th | Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office | Crowley, Louisiana | 2 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13th | Lafayette City Marshal Office | Lafayette, LA | 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13th | Scott Police Department | Scott, LA | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 14th | Keller Williams of Acadiana | Lafayette, LA | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 14th | Eunice Police Department | Eunice, LA | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19th | Perficient | Lafayette, LA | 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, May 22nd |American Eagle Logistics | Broussard, LA | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Call (337) 470-4483 to schedule your appointment today!

For more information about Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Center, click here.