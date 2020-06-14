BLM, police accountability rally Sunday in Girard Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A march for police accountability will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday at Girard Park.

The UL Lafayette student action & organizing committee, and the Acadiana Coalition against social injustice are marching in solidarity from the Maurice Heymann Memorial to the pavilion at Girard Park.

At the pavillion, there will be a rally featuring community organizations, speakers, and poets calling for an end to police brutality.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a sign and wear a protective mask.