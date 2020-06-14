Black Lives Matter peaceful protesters take to the streets of Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley has now joined countless other cities and communities marching in solidarity against police brutality.

The banner at the start of today’s march read: “One heart, one mind, one Crowley.”

Those who were not able to make the trek from Third St. waited at the courthouse for the marchers to arrive.

“We want to show Acadia Parish and the world that we are one,” said one speaker.

Once at the Acadia Parish Courthouse, guest speakers took to the microphone to send out a message. He says it’s for everyone regardless of race.

“We are here to make sure the check and balances are now and forever in place when comes down to equal rights for each and every one us; not only in the private sector of law enforcement but all of the elected officials out there. We have a responsibility.”

Gerald Damon of Lafayette says Crowley is his hometown. His participation in the rally is to plead for change.

“In order to see a change we have to come together and we have to take action,” said Damon.

Also on the steps of the Parish Courthouse, a thought-provoking poem was delivered.

“We are one big happy family no longer tampering with the idea of fear.”

Crowley business owner Anthony Russell says the time has come for a change.

“It’s all about us coming together,” said Anthony. “Why in today’s day and age are we still fighting racism? This is 2020. I come from a mixed home.”

“I ask each and every one of you today to look at your neighbor and say, ‘I’m not going to feed racism; I’m going to let it starve.'”