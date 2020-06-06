Bishop recommends canceling some Sunday Masses due to Tropical Storm Cristobal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Diocese of Lafayette Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel is recommending some cancelations in Sunday Masses this week due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Pastors in St. Mary, Iberia, Vermilion and St. Martin Parishes are being urged to consider canceling Sunday morning Mass this week. Deshotel also directs that all Sunday afternoon Masses throughout the Diocese of Lafayette are to be canceled.

Diocese Director of Communications Blue Rolfes said Parishioners should check their church parish’s website and Facebook page, or call the parish to find out if scheduled Masses will occur. The Chancery Offices at the Immaculata Center will be closed on Monday, June 8.

Parishioners in the Diocese are reminded that they continue to be dispensed from their Sunday Mass obligation due to COVID-19.