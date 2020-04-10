Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel sends Easter blessing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- A Lafayette law firm is offering uniformed first responders a free lunch on Wednesday, April 15 as thanks for their role in the COVID-19 crisis.

Broussard & David will offer a burger, chips and drink from Judice Inn (3134 Johnston Street) to first responders from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is recommended that orders are called in ahead of time.