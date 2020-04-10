Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel sends Easter blessing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette has released his annual Easter blessing. The transcript of this year’s blessing is below:
“Hello, I’m Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette wishing all of you a most blessed and happy Easter. Our celebration of Jesus’ Resurrection brings us the promises of our Christian faith. Death is overcome by everlasting life, darkness is overshadowed by the light of Christ, evil is conquered by good and the sight of faith cures our blindness. As we are challenged with the temporary hardship of the Coronavirus, may our hearts be filled with hope as Jesus tells us ‘Be not afraid, I have overcome the world.’ God bless you all and happy Easter.”Most Reverend J. Douglas Deshotel, D.D., Bishop of Lafayette