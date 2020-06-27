Bishop Deshotel: Churches exempt from COVID-19 gathering restrictions

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Lafayette diocese said he has confirmed with Lafayette city officials that churches are exempt from the COVID-19 public gathering limits imposed last night.

On Friday, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory put a maximum limit of 200 persons for any public gathering due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Deshotel said he confirmed with Guillory that churches will not fall under that limit.

“All Catholic church parishes in the Diocese will continue to operate under the State of Louisiana Phase 2 Reopening directives,” stated Diocese Director of Communications Blue Rolfes. “Bishop Deshotel continues to strongly recommend that parishioners wear masks while attending Mass.”