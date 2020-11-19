Billboard campaign for the ordination of women priests comes to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A national billboard campaign advocating for the ordination of women priests in the Roman Catholic Church has come to Lafayette. The billboard is located on Evangeline thruway just north of Pinhook Road.

The billboard was launched by The Friends of Roy Bourgeois. Bourgeois, a graduate of the University of Louisiana-Lafayette is an advocate for the ordination of women priests in the Catholic Church. He says, ” After serving as a Catholic priest for 40 years, I was expelled from the priesthood because of my public support for the ordination of women.”