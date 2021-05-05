Bill to expand territory of North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority, faces opposition from chairperson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Changes could be in the future for a board that helps revitalize North Lafayette.

The Chairperson for North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority (NLRA), Attorney Shytishia “Sam” Flugence has an issue with House Bill 519.

Flugence explained her disagreement with two aspects of the bill’s proposal.

Flugence says HB519 in the state legislature calls to expand the authority’s territory outside of North Lafayette and eliminate the board appointment afforded Lafayette’s mayor president.

The bill reads that “one commissioner be appointed by the Mayor of Carencro.“

“It doesn’t matter to me that it’s being given to the Mayor of Carencro or the Scott mayor or the Duson mayor. What matters to me is that North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority as a political subdivision of the state within Lafayette and the city limits of Lafayette should have a representative appointed by Lafayette’s mayor,” Flugence stated.

Secondly, Flugence says the expansion of the NLRA territory to the entire City of Lafayette is her other concern.

Flugence explains that while she loves Lafayette as a whole; the redevelopment authority has a narrow focus.

“Expanding the reach of North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority would hamper the ability of the citizenry of north Lafayette to make decisions; whereby if an item is put on the ballot the entire parish would be able to vote on it. That is what concerns me the most about having the geographic area of North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority reach to the entire parish,” Flugence adds.

Flugence says the NLRA will hold a general meeting at Lafayette City Hall at 6:30pm on Thursday, May 6.